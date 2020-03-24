'Schitt's Creek' Tells Fans Not to Visit Filming Location Amid Coronavirus

"It is a health risk to the residents of the town, some of whom are immunocompromised," the Pop TV series warned on its Twitter account.

Goodwood, Ontario became a tourist hot spot as the location has served as a backdrop for Schitt's Creek.

Now Pop TV's cult hit on its Twitter account has warned fans not to visit the picturesque town just north of Toronto to avoid spreading the new coronavirus among local residents.

"Friends, we've heard there are still groups of people visiting the town where we filmed #SchittsCreek. Now is not the time. Please stay home until it's safe to visit again. At the moment, it is a health risk to the residents of the town, some of whom are immunocompromised," the Schitt's Creek series said on its official Twitter account.

Originally commissioned by the CBC, Schitt's Creek became a signature show for Pop TV. Series co-creator and star Dan Levy retweeted the series' message, before adding on his personal Twitter account: "The towns where we shot Schitt’s Creek were so lovely and accommodating to us. Please show them the same respect. Visiting right now is a threat to the residents’ health and safety. Thanks for understanding."

And Gary Barton, mayor of Uxbridge, the regional township in which Goodwood resides, told The Hollywood Reporter that Schitt's Creek fans should stay away until health measures and travel bans in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak are lifted.

"We love that we have been chosen as the home of Schitt’s Creek and we have enjoyed meeting and hosting the fans of the show, especially the Schitt Heads who have come to visit our beautiful community. We look forward to welcoming fans in the future when the borders are once again open and travel advisories and health care crises have abated," Barton said.

To contain the coronavirus pandemic, Ontario has introduced emergency measures, including ordering a stop to events with more than 50 people, but has stopped short of imposing a provincial lockdown.

Nearer to Goodwood, the Uxbridge township to date has reported 31 positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, the Pickering-Uxbridge member of the Ontario Legislature on his own Twitter account said he's in self-isolation after being tested for the coronavirus this past weekend after developing mild symptoms. The test results have not been made public.

Uxbridge has also shuttered many local facilities — including the library, hockey arena and community halls — until April 6 as a safety precaution. Parks and playgrounds remain open, but visitors on the township website are urged to "play and ride responsibly" by social distancing.

Mayor Barton urged Schitt's Creek fans to for now enjoy the series from their living room couches as its concludes with its sixth and final season. "Please put a visit to our community on your bucket list. Plan to have a butter tart when you are here. In the meantime we want everyone to stay home, self-isolate and stay healthy. We are not going anywhere. We look forward to welcoming fans in the future," he added.

Also created by Eugene Levy, the single-camera comedy finds out what happens when a wealthy family that has fallen on hard times finds themselves in small town named Schitt's Creek.

The Schitt's Creek cast includes both Eugene and Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson. Dan and Eugene Levy executive produce with Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin.