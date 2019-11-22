Sci-Fi Series 'Alt' Set at Gunpowder & Sky's Dust Platform

The drama stars 'The Haunting of Hill House's' Catherine Parker as a woman searching for her missing father.

Gunpowder & Sky's sci-fi platform Dust has begun production on a series called Alt.

The 10-episode drama is a spinoff of the 2013 short film Glow, written and directed by Douglas Jessup (watch it below), which centers on three mysterious strangers whose presence at a rural motel causes strange electrical phenomena. It's filming in New Mexico for a premiere date to be determined.

Catherine Parker (The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep) stars in Alt as Val, who returns to her one-stoplight hometown to investigate her father's bizarre disappearance. As she follows clues further down a rabbit hole, Val and her friends will need a crash course in advanced scientific theory and spiritual mysticism to solve the mystery.

"Dust has quickly become a breeding ground for the best creative minds in sci-fi, and it’s exciting to be working with Dust talent and developing their ideas into longer form series and films,” said Jude Harris, senior vp development and production at Gunpowder & Sky.

Trevor Stevens (Rock Steady Row) is directing Alt. The cast also includes Sam Anderson (Lost, Forrest Gump), Joseph Lee Anderson (Harriet), Travis Hammer (Godless), Shiva Negar (American Assassin) and Jan Uddin (Agents of SHIELD).

Barry Barclay, Tara Billik and Jude Harris at Gunpowder & Sky are producing the series along with Nick Harris.

Dust produces and distributes sci-fi content on YouTube, Facebook and a number of other platforms, in addition to a Roku channel and recently launched mobile app.