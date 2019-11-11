'Scoob!' Trailer Reveals How Scooby-Doo and Shaggy First Met

The film, which hits theaters May 15, includes an all-star voice cast of Amanda Seyfried, Zac Efron, Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Mark Walhberg, Jason Isaacs, Tracy Morgan and Ken Jeong.

The new trailer for the upcoming animated movie Scoob! opens with Shaggy and Scooby-Doo nearly breaking the fourth wall as they discuss their new flick.

"Maybe it's time we make a new movie," Scooby-Doo says while sitting next to Shaggy inside of a movie theater.

"Good idea, Scoob. But first, we need a trailer," Shaggy responds. "Can you do the 'trailer guy' voice?"

Giving it an attempt, Scooby says, "In a world destroyed by evil, discover the epic origin story of the greatest team of heroes in the history of mystery." The trailer simultaneously reveals a mysterious spacecraft hovering up in the sky, before jumping to a brief montage of the gang solving crimes.

It then cuts to a much younger Shaggy and Scooby at the beach — revealing the first time the two met.

When an officer is about to impound Scooby, Shaggy blurts out, "He’s not a stray!"

"Okay then, what’s his name?" the officer asks, unconvinced.

Shaggy looks at a box of cookies labeled "Scooby Snacks" before answering "Scooby Dooby Doo" — revealing how the dog got his iconic name.

As the trailer continues, we see the first time the entire gang got together — Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne — as children on Halloween. When the kids ring a doorbell, rather than be met with candy, a ghost flies through the entrance.

The trailer then jumps back to the present with Scooby and Shaggy running away from robot-insect like creatures, until a beam of light suddenly whisks them away.

"Woah, woah, woah," Fred says as he and the rest of the gang find out the news. "Shaggy and Scooby were taken?"

The two abductees are transported to an all-white modern space, almost like a spacecraft. "Do you know where we are, Scooby?" Shaggy asks his dog. "The Falcon Fury!"

The trailer ends with Fred, Velma and Daphne searching for clues to help find their friends.

The film includes an all-star cast with Amanda Seyfried, Zac Efron, Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Mark Walhberg, Jason Isaacs, Tracy Morgan and Ken Jeong lending their voices.

The movie hits theaters May 15 via Warner Bros. Pictures.