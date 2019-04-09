'Scooby-Doo' Stage Show in the Works

Warner Bros. plans to bring Scooby-Doo and his friends from the screen to theaters just before the animated movie 'Scoob!' debuts in May 2020.

Warner Bros. on Tuesday unveiled plans to bring Scooby-Doo and friends to the theatrical stage.

Plans for a Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold touring show, to debut in the U.S. in 2020, follow Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez and Tracy Morgan earlier signing on to voice the animated movie Scoob! from Warner Bros. and its Warner Animation Group division.

The spinoff stage version will see Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Monlove use puppets, actors, dance, original music, aerial arts and interactive video to bring families out to see Scooby-Doo and his friends onstage.

Montreal-based Monlove earlier brought Ice Age from the screen to arenas around the world with Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure. The Scooby-Doo stage production is set to debut in March 2020, ahead of a five-year tour of over 30 countries around the world.

The Warner Bros. animated film Scoob! is set for a May 15, 2020, theatrical release. Monlove was also behind The Nut Job Live & Friends and Holiday on Ice Energia, and has created music for a host of Cirque du Soleil shows like KÀ, Zed and Mystère,

“Working with Warner to celebrate the legacy of an icon is a dream come true," Ella Louise Allaire, CEO and founder of Monlove, said in a statement. "As we have done previously with Ice Age Live! and The Nut Job Live, working on Scooby-Doo allows us to produce high-quality theater that is entertaining for children while offering elevated winks and nods for adults."