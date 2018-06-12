Scooter Braun, J.D. Roth Partner for New Unscripted Studio

GoodStory Entertainment, a partnership between the powerful manager-producer and the 3 Ball co-founder, will also focus on live events and feature documentary.

Manager-producer Scooter Braun and veteran reality exec J.D. Roth are teaming up for a new unscripted studio, GoodStory Entertainment.

The studio will focus on unscripted programming, live events and documentary features. Backed by Braun’s Ithaca fund, the project will also eye strategic acquisitions in the unscripted space to bolster output. “J.D. is a winner and the perfect partner to build with in the unscripted space, his track record is undeniable,” said Braun. “We look forward to making great content and investing in other talented production companies that share our values.”

Roth who co-founded unscripted studio 3 Ball Entertainment, launched such franchises as The Biggest Loser, Beauty and the Geek, Extreme Weight Loss and Bar Rescue. Roth stepped down as 3 Ball CEO in 2015.

“I’ve always admired Scooter’s work professionally and have been lucky to get to know him as a friend and family man," added Roth. "We are equally determined to use GoodStory as a vehicle to tell compelling stories and take the unscripted space to another level. No one knows talent better than Scooter and I know our combined experiences will only yield massive results.”

Braun made a name for himself managing such performers as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande but has been making more strides in film and television. He produced CBS' now-canceled drama Scorpion and Walden Media's 2014 feature adaptation of The Giver. (He recently launched Mythos Studios with David Maisel in an effort to create franchise films.)

Their shingle's executive roster also includes Adam Greener as co-CEO and Scott Manson, who architected the deal, as COO. GoodStory Entertainment already has several projects in development.