Scooter Braun's Wife Blasts Taylor Swift Amid Catalog Controversy: "Who Are You to Talk About Bullying?"

After Taylor Swift ripped into Scooter Braun following his purchase of her Big Machine catalog, Braun's wife Yael Cohen Braun quickly took to social media to defend her husband.

Cohen Braun, who is the founder and CEO of the health organization Fuck Cancer, posted a lengthy response on Instagram after Swift expressed her frustration with the sale of her catalog released through Scott Borchetta's label to Braun's Ithaca Holdings. Claiming she learned of the deal "as it was announced to the world," the singer-songwriter accused Braun of "years" of "incessant, manipulative bullying."

"Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it," Swift wrote. "Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

But Cohen Braun, in an Instagram post addressed directly to the singer — she captioned it, "I'm here to talk privately anytime" — claimed that Swift did, in fact, know about the deal and declined to purchase the catalog herself.

"You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed," Cohen Braun wrote. "Interesting that the man you're so 'grossed out' by believed in you more than you believe in yourself. Your dad is a shareholder and was notified, and Borchetta personally told you before this came out. So no, you didn't find out with the world."

(While TMZ reported something similar on Sunday, saying Swift's dad knew about the deal "for at least a week," Swift's rep denied that, telling People that "Scott Swift is not on the board of directors and has never been. On June 25, there was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in due to a very strict NDA that bound all shareholders and prohibited any discussion at all without risk of severe penalty. Her dad did not join that call because he did not want to be required to withhold any information from his own daughter. Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta and he did not call her in advance.")

Meanwhile, Cohen Braun went on to address Swift's "bullying" accusation.

"And girl, who are you to talk about bullying?" she wrote. "The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he's spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in. Beyond that, it's easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get people to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying."

Cohen Braun also addressed the Kardashian-West accusation made by Swift.

"Don't blame [Scooter] because Kim caught you in a lie, it's embarrassing I know- but adults own up to their mistakes," she wrote. "We learn and grow from them, we don't divert blame and blur the lines of reality to suit our needs."

Cohen Braun also went on to say that her husband had stood up for Swift "behind closed doors."

"How embarrassing this temper tantrum is because you didn't get your own way," she added. "He believes in and supports you, I sincerely hope you can learn to love and believe in yourself the way my husband does."

Cohen Braun ended by asking Swift to have this conversation via a "phone call" and not in a public forum like Tumblr: "I hope you have the dignity, class and kindness to leave your fans out of this and have an open discussion."

Cohen Braun's comments came after Justin Bieber also defended Braun, while Halsey tweeted her support for Swift.

The Hollywood Reporter's sister publication Billboard has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.

Read Cohen Braun's post, below.