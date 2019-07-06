Scotland Yard Questioned Kevin Spacey About U.K. Sexual Assault Allegations

The actor voluntarily met members of Scotland Yard’s Complex Case Team in the U.S. for questioning in May.

Kevin Spacey was in May questioned in the U.S. about U.K. sexual assault allegations against him by officers from London’s Metropolitan Police, also known as Scotland Yard, a source confirmed Saturday.

The star voluntarily met members of Scotland Yard’s Complex Case Team for questioning and was not arrested.

It was not immediately clear what the focus of the interview was or where it took place.

Scotland Yard is carrying out an ongoing investigation into six allegations of sexual assault against Spacey in cases ranging from 1996 until 2013. Spacey has not been charged with any offense.

"In May 2019, a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America, by officers from the Met’s Complex Case Team,” a Scotland Yard representative said. "He was not arrested. Inquiries are ongoing."

No further details were disclosed, but a source said it was understood that the person questioned was Spacey. The Oscar-winning actor, famous for his role in the Netflix series House of Cards, lived in London for years and served as artistic director of the Old Vic theater there from 2003 until 2015.

Spacey is currently facing felony sexual assault charges in the U.S. related to allegations he sexually assaulted a young man in a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts in the summer of 2016. The alleged victim recently withdrew a separate civil lawsuit against Spacey.

The Scotland Yard interview with Spacey in the U.S. was first reported by Variety.