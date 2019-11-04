Scott Eastwood Joins Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie's Heist Pic 'Cash Truck'

The action thriller from Miramax is an English-language remake of the 2004 French thriller 'Le Convoyeur,' which starred Jean Dujardin.

Scott Eastwood has joined Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie's Cash Truck, the armored truck heist movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The action thriller from Miramax is an English-language remake of the 2004 French thriller Le Convoyeur, which featured The Artist star Jean Dujardin.

Eastwood, who also stars in Universal Pictures’ Pacific Rim: Uprising alongside Star Wars star John Boyega, will perform in Cash Truck opposite Statham, who plays a mysterious worker at a cash truck company that moves hundred of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.

Miramax CEO Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson will produce Cash Truck. Ritchie, who premiered his debut hit Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in 1999, went on to helm Snatch, RocknRolla, the Sherlock Holmes franchise, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Statham starred in The Expendables, The Meg, Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and The Fate of the Furious.

Eastwood is repped by UTA and LBI Entertainment.