Scott Stuber, Ron Howard Discussion to Open Produced By: New York

The Netflix film head and Oscar-winning director will kick off the sixth annual East Coast edition of the conference, set for Nov. 9 at Florence Gould Hall.

Netflix film head Scott Stuber and Ron Howard will kick off the 2019 Produced By: New York conference, with the Producers Guild announcing some key changes going into this year's sixth edition of the East Coast outpost of the annual conference.

Stuber will serve as the keynote speaker, in conversation with Howard, talking about building a new film company at Netflix and the streamer's role in the evolution of how entertainment is consumed worldwide.

This year's conference will also feature eight masterclasses for attendees.

The 2019 Produced By: New York conference will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Florence Gould Hall.