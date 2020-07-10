Screen Engine Launches Online Word-of-Mouth Screening Platform Amid Theater Closures

The new marketing and promotional tool is being offered by subsidiary TicktBox.

Screen Engine/ASI division TicktBox has launched a new online platform that will allow Hollywood studios to host word-of-mouth screenings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lack of access to movie theaters.

The "Virtual Screening Room" hopes to appeal to film and television studios, streamers and independent companies.

Historically, distributors have relied on actual movie theaters for such screenings in the weeks leading up to the premiere of a new film or TV series. But that became impossible when cinemas closed en masse in mid-March.

Andrew Ly, founder of ticktBox, says the service will allow companies to tailor their campaigns by region.

Ly says the platform incorporates online safety protocols and the latest security measures to prevent against piracy. "We’ve built a one of a kind cross promotional and marketing platform for studios to run their promotional screenings all within one suite in response to the social changes resulting from the virus outbreak, while eliminating the health concerns of attendees being physically present," he says.

Word-of-mouth screenings are generally designed to spark local publicity and buzz on social media. Film and TV studios often rent out theaters in the country's top 50 markets (ditto for streamers).

"Our new platform allows them to target specific localities," says Ly. The executive says he cannot divulge his client list by name, but adds the new offering will be used for a title headed for premium video-on-demand in August, among other titles.

TicktBox operates in more than 20 countries worldwide, assisting entertainment firms market products and manage their digital campaigns. Parent company Screen Engine is one of Hollywood's leading research and data firms.