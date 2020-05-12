Screen Media Nabs Susan Sarandon's Assisted Suicide Drama 'Blackbird'

Roger Michell's feature also stars Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska and Sam Neill and bowed at Toronto.

Screen Media has picked up the North American rights to Roger Michell’s doctor-assisted suicide drama Blackbird, which stars Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Sam Neill, Rainn Wilson and Bex Taylor-Klaus.

The feature, which bowed at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, is set for a September 2020 release. Blackbird portrays Lily, played by Sarandon, as a terminally ill family matriarch saying goodbye to her family.

Screen Media will also release the film in select international territories after acquiring Blackbird from Millennium Media.

“It should come as no surprise with a cast as renown as the one in Blackbird, and under the direction of Roger Michell, that this film is incredibly engaging and moving but also with moments of humor as it examines the messiness of living,” Seth Needle, senior vp of global acquisitions and co-productions at Screen Media, said in a statement.

Needle and Mike Messina, executive vp of distribution at Screen Media, negotiated the deal with Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger, co-presidents at Millennium Media, on behalf of the filmmakers. Yunger and Greenstein continue to handle foreign sales.