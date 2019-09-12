Wolk Morais Short 'Screen Test L.A.' Styled by Elizabeth Stewart Hits London Fashion Film Festival

Also in the lineup are shorts by Stella McCartney, Givenchy, Kenzo, Moncler, Reebok and the Vogue video, “Reese Witherspoon Can Hear Everybody’s Thoughts.”

The London Fashion Film Festival has made its selections for the 6th annual event, held Friday at Regent Street Cinema to kick off spring 2020 London Fashion Week. In the mix are films about fashion brands Wolk Morais, Stella McCartney, Givenchy, Kenzo, Moncler and Reebok.

Vogue's video with Reese Witherspoon, entitled Reese Witherspoon Can Hear Everybody's Thoughts, was also selected. That film follows The Morning Show actress memorizing a script while she discovers that she can hear a production assistant’s fangirling thoughts.

L.A.-based fashion label Wolk Morais’ film Screen Test L.A. helped launch their eighth fashion collection for spring 2020 with styling by Elizabeth Stewart, who has dressed Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett in the brand (other Wolk Morais fans include Jessica Chastain and Janelle Monáe). The short is inspired by old Hollywood screen tests by the likes of Marlon Brando and Marilyn Monroe, with voiceovers of auditioners professing their love for L.A. landmarks such as Laurel Canyon, the Hollywood sign and California beaches. The collection, starting at $595, focuses on modern classics in cashmere and a range of soft pastel shades.

Other London Fashion Film Festival selections include Stella McCartney x Breast Cancer Awareness, Givenchy | Massimiliano Bomba, Reebok Always Classic, Kenzo La Collection Memento N º3, Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara, C 41 Magazine x adidas Originals Prophere and Never Still, a video by Rimowa starring Virgil Abloh, Adwoa Aboah, Roger Federer and Nobu Matsuhisa.

“Los Angeles has been the lead character and cinematic backdrop for our creative journey thus far, so it seemed like the right time to showcase our latest collection in the language Hollywood speaks most fluently… film,” said Brian Wolk and Claude Morais in a statement. “We are so honored to have been selected by the London Fashion Film Festival, and look forward to showcasing our work alongside so many creators whom we respect and admire. It is truly a dream come to life!”

At last year’s festival, Ovation for Oscar won best fashion doc and Roger Vivier's The Perfect Parisienne (promoting the fall-winter 2017-2018 collection) won best fashion film.

The 2019 Film Festival event is sold out. See the full line up online and watch the teaser below.