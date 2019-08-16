Screenwriter Patricia Louisianna Knop, Known for '9 1/2 Weeks,' Dies at 78

Knop began her career in 1976 with 'The Passover Plot.' Her final writing credit was the TV adaptation of 'Red Shoe Diaries,' starring David Duchovny.

Screenwriter and producer Patricia Louisianna Knop died on Aug. 7 at the age of 78.

Knop's daughter Gillian Lefkowitz confirmed the death on social media, writing, "RIP to my incredible mother, magical thinker, treasure seeker, writer, painter, sculpture, dreamer, builder, creator of so many things, lover of life. You will be missed and beyond. It's the end of an incredible era."

Knop was most well known for the controversial 1986 erotic-drama film 9 1/2 Weeks, directed by Adrian Lyne and starring Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger. Her additional credits include Red Shoe Diaries, Wild Orchid and Death of Venus.

The writer was a widow of the late producer/writer Zalman King, who died in 2012. The two collaborated on several projects together.

Knop was born in Michigan in 1940 and began her career in 1976 with The Passover Plot. Her final writing credit was the TV adaptation of Red Shoe Diaries, starring David Duchovny.

She is survived by Lefkowitz and her other daughter, Chloe King.