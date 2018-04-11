Scripps Vets Allison Page, Courtney White Find Top Posts at Discovery

Discovery's longtime exec Henrey Schleiff also adds Scripps acquisition Travel to his portfolio.

More pieces are falling into place for Kathleen Finch's new mega-portfolio, the result of the recently finalized merger between Discovery Inc. and Scripps Networks.

The latest appointments find Scripps vets Allison Page and Courtney White landing top posts within the lifestyles group, and Investigation Discovery topper Henry Schleiff bringing Travel under his purview.

For Page and White, not part of the original executive announcement for the new Discovery, Page will now serve as president of HGTV and Food Network — while White will serve as executive vice president, reporting to Page.

“I couldn’t be prouder to lead this fantastic team of innovative storytellers as we start this new chapter as a combined company with the most beloved real-life entertainment brands in the world,” said chief lifestyle brands officer Kathleen Finch. “Allison and Courtney have been instrumental to the growth of these trusted Discovery lifestyle networks. They are amazing creative managers who, time and time again, imagine compelling content for our loyal fans who are passionate about home and food.”

Added David Zaslav, Discovery, Inc president and CEO, “HGTV and Food Network are passion brands that nourish super-fans like no others can, and the creative leaders behind them are a big part of their recipe for success. “This team has discovered talented home experts and everyday chefs and made them treasured, household names. I look forward to what Allison and Courtney will do next, under Kathleen’s expert leadership, to strengthen our newly expanded family of lifestyle brands.”

Also reporting to Finch in her new post will be Schleiff. The longtime Discovery staffer, in charge of ID for a decade, will take on another incoming Scripps brand in Travel.

“I’ve long admired Henry’s ability to build incredible brands and the success he’s achieved with Investigation Discovery is nothing short of remarkable,” added Finch. “Bringing together the best-in-class teams at ID and Travel under one umbrella provides a unique opportunity to leverage the strengths of both groups under the leadership of an industry legend.”