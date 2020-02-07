Script2Screens Short Film Competition Unveils Judging Panel

Veteran producers Mark Johnson, Arthur Sarkissian and Steven Schneider join Open Road boss Tom Ortenberg, writer-director Steve Conrad and Jackie Tepper in awarding $50,000 for a winning script.

Oscar-winning producer Mark Johnson, whose credits range from Rain Man to Breaking Bad, Open Road CEO Tom Ortenberg and The Pursuit of Happyness writer-director Steve Conrad have been called to the bench as judges for the Script2Screens short screenplay competition for emerging writers.

Also joining the A-list judging panel is Rush Hour series producer Arthur M. Sarkissian, Paranormal Activity producer Steven Schneider and Jackie Tepper, producing partner of the Dances With Films Independent Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The judging panel will select one winning script to earn its writer $50,000 in cash and value to produce, shoot and edit a short film.

Script2Screens is the brainchild of writer/director Kellie Madison, whose martial arts action short, The Gate, earned 2 million views on Youtube and is being adapted as a feature. Madison also wrote, produced and directed the thriller The Tank, which was distributed by Open Road Films.