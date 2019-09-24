Scripted Podcast Studio Summer Audio Launches With Female Focus

Former Will Packer Media executive Jaime Primak Sullivan and former MGM executive Katie Christian are behind the new venture.

The podcast industry is gaining another new player, this one focused on scripted stories for women.

Digital executives Jaime Primak Sullivan and Katie Christian have teamed up to launch Summer Audio, a podcast studio that will produce fictional stories across multiple genres.

Summer Audio will organize its projects under three network banners. Nightstand will focus on psychological and erotic thrillers, and its first batch of projects includes an update on 1970s radio thriller The Crack in the Wall; Good Book will release projects inspired by stories from the Bible, including multi-generational soap opera Genesis; and Student Body will produce YA projects like thriller Who Killed Beatrice Franks?

"Nightstand, Student Body and Good Book cater to niche audiences whose content has traditionally been limited," said Primak Sullivan, who is writing two Nightstand projects. "Our stories will engage these audiences with gripping, high-quality content produced specifically with their imaginations in mind."

Like many of the podcast start-ups sprouting following the boom in the space, Summer Audio will look to adapt its projects for film and television. Thus far, Spotify-owned Gimlet Media and Wondery have been the most successful at turning their audio shows, including Homecoming and Dirty John, into on-screen projects.

"We see fiction podcasts as an opportunity to work with creators and across genres that are harder to support within the infrastructure of traditional Hollywood," Christian said. "In matching original IP with active audiences, we can then utilize our industry experience and relationships to bring these stories from sound to screen as film and television properties."

Both women have Hollywood experience that they will bring to the adaptation process. Primak Sullivan began her career as a publicist, eventually starring in and producing short-lived Bravo docuseries Jersey Belle. She spent the last two years a head of digital development and production at Will Packer Media. Christian, meanwhile, served as vp original programming at StyleHaul before moving to MGM, where she oversaw development for digital and new platforms until late 2018.

Summer Audio is currently meeting with creative talent to build out a slate of English- and Spanish-language projects. It also plans to work with traditional media companies interested in entering the podcast space. Its first batch of shows is expected to launch in early 2020.