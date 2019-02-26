ITV Studios Australia Sets 'SeaChange' Reboot As First Scripted Series

The original series was wildly popular down under where it ran for three seasons on the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

ITV Studios Australia has moved into scripted production with an upcoming re-imagining of hit nineties Australian drama, SeaChange.

ITV is partnering with Every Cloud Productions, creators of the Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries franchise, on the 8-episode series, SeaChange: Paradise Reclaimed, being made with financing from Screen Australia and state agency Create NSW for commercial broadcaster the Nine Network.

Actress Sigrid Thornton will reprise her role as Laura Gibson, then the city lawyer-turned seaside town magistrate, who returns to the beachside paradise of Pearl Bay for the birth of her estranged daughter’s baby. Rising sea levels, community cover-ups and some very stormy weather conspire to convince her the town now needs her as much as she needs it.

In a statement, David Mott, CEO ITV Studios Australia, said: "This is ITV Studios Australia’s first venture into scripted, and what a show to commence with as we diversify our business - the revisiting of Australia’s most treasured series, Seachange”.

The original show was a huge success running across 39 episodes from 1998-2000 on public broadcaster the ABC. It kick-started David Wenham’s career when he starred as Laura Gibson’s love interest, Diver Dan for several seasons. There’s no word yet on whether he will be involved in the new series.

The new series will film in northern NSW, a shift from the original series locations in Victoria.

Every Cloud principal Deb Cox, who wrote on the three series of the original show’s is the head writer, with The Sapphires and Top End Wedding director Wayne Blair onboard as set-up director.

Every Cloud's Cox and Fiona Eager, Sigrid Thornton, David Mott and Lois Randall will executive produce.