Sean Hannity Named as Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen's Mystery Third Client

A judge revealed the Fox News host to be Cohen's mysterious third client, in addition to the president and Republican fundraiser Elliot Broidy.

During a hearing on Monday, a judge revealed that Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity is the mysterious third client of lawyer Michael Cohen. The identity of the third person that Cohen has given legal advice to in the last year was not previously known, and Cohen had argued that the revelation would be embarrassing.

Cohen's known two clients over the past year are President Donald Trump and GOP financier Elliot Broidy.

Hannity, in a statement to The Wall Street Journal, did not deny his relationship with Cohen. "We have been friends a long time," he said. "I have sought legal advice from Michael."

