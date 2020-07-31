Sean Hannity Unloads on John Oliver Over 'Last Week Tonight' Segment

"His big problem is he's not funny. If you're funny, I don't care what you say," the Fox News personality says.

Sean Hannity is not a fan of John Oliver or his show, Last Week Tonight, especially after a recent segment in which the Fox News host was criticized for his coverage of the Portland protests.

Hannity was a guest Thursday on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts radio show where he blasted the comic-host for his Sunday segment on the Emmy-winning HBO program.

"Well, John Oliver, number one, he's got a couple of problems," Hannity began. "His big problem is he's not funny. If you're funny, I don't care what you say."

The segment in question saw Oliver slam Fox News as a whole for its coverage of the protests in Portland, which began after the May 25 killing of George Floyd. Oliver called Fox News reporting of the mostly peaceful protests — especially before President Donald Trump deployed federal agents to the city — grossly overblown, "or if you watch Fox News, the end of America as we know it." Hannity was a prime target for Oliver, who called his reporting of "insane" damage simply disingenuous.

Hannity told Norton and Roberts he was aware of the Oliver segment through media coverage. "I didn't see it. I read about it," he said. "I don't spend a lot of time watching comments that people make about me because I actually have a life and have better things to do. If I want to feel bad I could always Google my name and then find out that I'm the second coming of the devil. I don't live my life too concerned about what John Oliver thinks."

Hannity said, in his opinion, nightly talk shows have become "unwatchable" with their turn to politics. "They've all been driven by political agenda," he said.

As for Last Week Tonight, Hannity said, "I don't really expect John Oliver to know facts or truths, and I'm sure he'll selectively pick out 'well, these are the peaceful protestors,' and ignore the rocks, the bottles, the bricks, the Molotov cocktails, the gunshots, the fireworks and everything else being hurled at officers around the country."