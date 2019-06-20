Sean McCann, Actor in 'Tommy Boy,' 'Chicago,' Dies at 83

The veteran Canadian character actor played Lieutenant Jim Hogan on the 1980s CBS police drama 'Night Heat.'

Prolific Canadian character actor Sean McCann, best known for playing Lieutenant Jim Hogan on the 1980s CBS police drama Night Heat, has died. He was 83.

McCann, who appeared in more than 150 movies and TV series over nearly six decades, died June 13 in Toronto due to complications from heart disease, his agent Karen Law Wanstall confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

His screen credits included playing Frank Rittenhauer in Chris Farley’s Tommy Boy, a judge in the Oscar-winning Chicago and O'Brien in David Cronenberg's Naked Lunch.

Born on Sept. 24, 1935, in Windsor, Ontario, McCann made his acting debut in the 1961 Toronto-shot anthology TV series Encounter for the CBC and ABC. He also played Canadian Prime Minister MacKenzie King in Donald Britain’s TV drama The King Chronicles.

McCann went on to star in movies like The Law of Enclosures, alongside Sarah Polley and Diane Ladd; the Meryl Streep starrer First Do No Harm; Paul Schrader's Affliction; and Sidney Lumet's Guilty as Sin.

McCann also worked as an early baseball scout for the Toronto Blue Jays club after his lifelong passion for baseball early on took him across the U.S. border frequently to watch Tiger games in Detroit. And he unsuccessfully ran for public office in Ontario's 1979 provincial election.

One of his last acting gigs saw McCann play NHL Hall of Fame referee Red Storey in Goalie, a Canadian TV movie about star goaltender Terry Sawchuk.

In 1989, he won the the Earle Grey Award for Lifetime Achievement in TV acting at Canada's national media awards.

McCann leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Andree Paquet, and five children.