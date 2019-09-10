Sean Parker Invests in VFX Firm Weta Digital

The firm was behind the visual effects on 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'King Kong.'

Weta Digital — the Oscar-winning VFX firm founded by director Peter Jackson behind such titles as The Lord of the Rings and Avatar — has a new investor in Napster founder and former Facebook president Sean Parker.

Parker is now a minority equity investor in the New Zealand-based company, which is led by senior visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri.

“Sean Parker brings an invaluable expertise that will fortify Weta Digital from a technological perspective, while also focusing on its growth as an industry leader,” said Jackson. “As I have gotten to know him, I have been extremely impressed with his curiosity, intelligence and passion.”

Added Parker: “I’ve long admired Peter Jackson’s and Fran Walsh’s work, and the ground-breaking VFX and animation that Weta Digital has created over the last two decades. I look forward to helping grow Weta Digital and I’m excited to partner with Peter, the leadership of Weta, and its incredibly talented team.”

Weta's recent credits include Avengers: Infinity Wars, Avengers: Endgame, Alita: Battle Angel, Mortal Engines and Game of Thrones.