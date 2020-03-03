Tribeca Sets World Premieres of Sean Penn Haiti Doc, Drew Barrymore Starrer 'The Stand-In' and 'SpongeBob' Sneak Peek

Other high-profile films set to play the New York festival include the New York premiere of Judd Apatow's Pete Davidson starrer 'The King of Staten Island,' the US premiere of HBO's Hugh Jackman starrer 'Bad Education' and a screening of Josephine Decker's 'Shirley,' starring Elisabeth Moss.

Other high-profile films set to play the New York festival include Judd Apatow's Pete Davidson starrer The King of Staten Island and Josephine Decker's Shirley Jackson film, Shirley, starring Elisabeth Moss as the "Lottery" author, each making their New York premieres, as well as the US premiere of HBO's Hugh Jackman starrer Bad Education.

Awkwafina, Laverne Cox, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Malcolm Gladwell are among the stars involved with Tribeca's documentary features.

This year's feature film program, curated from 3,385 submissions, includes 115 films from 124 filmmakers across 33 countries, including 95 world premieres, nine New York premieres, four North American premieres, four U.S. premieres and two international premieres. Forty four of this year's feature films have one or more women directors.

“First comes the story, then empathy, then comes change. When you change the narrator, you empower different voices to show audiences new worlds through their eyes,” Tribeca Enterprises chief content officer and program adviser Paula Weinstein said in a statement. “We are privileged to have so many new and rich worlds brought to life by visionary storytellers. We hope audiences leave the Festival deeply touched, moved, and entertained.”

Festival director Cara Cusumano added, “This year’s festival embraces the unique power of film to bring people together -- whether that’s literally the communal experience of watching a film in a packed theater, or the more intangible way a great film can make you empathize with a stranger’s struggle. In an election year where we will go to the polls to make big decisions about our future together, these films are an opportunity for connection and understanding.”

More information about the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival is available here.

The 19th Tribeca Film Festival is set to run from April 15-26, kicking off with the previously announced documentary, Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President.

