Sean Penn Partners With Los Angeles for Coronavirus Testing Location

The 59-year-old is just as well known for his acting career as his vast humanitarian work.

Sean Penn is doing what he can to help out Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor and his non-profit, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), have partnered with the city to help run a coronavirus testing center in East L.A.

"Thank you @SeanPenn and volunteers from CORE who are partnering with us and running a COVID pop-up testing location in East LA. #HeroesOfCovid19 #LAStrong #COVID19," Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell wrote Tuesday on Twitter accompanied by a picture of Penn and company.

According to CORE's site, the organization is "working in partnership with the City of Los Angeles to promote safe and efficient COVID-19 testing to the vulnerable populations in Los Angeles. The drive-through testing clinics will be available to those who pre-qualify as high risk."

More information about the project, such as whether Penn will also be manning the pop-up, was not immediately available. The exact location is unclear.

The 59-year-old actor began CORE as the J/P Haitian Relief Organization, which he formed after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Penn is just as well known for his acting career as his vast humanitarian work.

