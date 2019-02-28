Off-Season Hamptons Dining Haunts of Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Fallon, Steven Spielberg and More

Enjoy the quieter side of the posh east end of Long Island at eateries also frequented by Nathan Lane, Ed Burns, Christy Turlington and other stars.

Come summertime, the Hamptons is overflowing with some of Hollywood’s biggest names as everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Lopez to Sarah Jessica Parker heads to their homes on the east end of Long Island. While summer might be months away, that hasn’t stopped Neil Patrick Harris, Ed Burns and Jimmy Fallon from enjoying the off-season in the tony hamlet. With the crowds gone and barely any traffic on the roads, it’s the perfect time of year to plan a wintery weekend escape to the Hamptons and check out some of the favorite A-list year-round spots.

Estia's Little Kitchen

This roadside café between Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton is known as much for it’s huevos rancheros as it is for the long waits on high-season weekends. Only open for breakfast and lunch through March, it offers Mexican-inspired eats including a wide range of breakfast bowls and creative sandwiches featuring locally-sourced produce. The delicious food and simple setting make it a favorite of Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, known to visit with her husband, actor Peter Herman, and their three kids. Bernadette Peters often opts for a seat at the bar, where there's a better view of the chefs churning out omelettes in the kitchen.

Babette’s

Saturday and Sunday brunch is always a star-studded affair at this East Hampton Main Street mainstay that is open Thursday through Sunday in the off-season. The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon takes his family there for oversized omelettes and plates of pancakes. It’s also not out of the norm to see Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw perusing the vegetarian-leaning menu on wintery weekends.

Tavern at 1770 House

Located beneath this historic hotel is the more casual offshoot of the formal restaurant upstairs. Serving pub-style fare, it’s just the place to grab a seat at the bar and strike up a conversation with chef and TV host Ina Garten, of Barefoot Contessa fame, or Nathan Lane, who was there over Thanksgiving weekend. Warm up with their famous Tavern Meatloaf or a hearty plate of St. Louis-style pork ribs.

The Palm

This classic chophouse is a summertime staple to see and be seen — and it remains a go-to for the off-season set. East Hampton resident Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, have been known to stop by with their twins for crispy plates of home fries, Monday night salads and, of course, steak.

Jack’s Coffee

Located at the entrance to the Amagansett Square, this coffee shop is open seven days a week starting at 7 a.m.. On your early morning latte run, you might bump into Alec Baldwin, a year-round Hamptons regular. Serving 100 percent organic coffee and vegan baked goods, it’s also a great option for mostly guiltless morning pastries.

Townline BBQ

Right of the road between Sagaponack and Wainscott, you’ll find this classic barbecue joint serving up smokehouse staples such as pulled pork and baby back ribs in a rustic setting with reclaimed barn wood walls. Order at the counter and take a seat in the main restaurant or the back bar (Fallon’s preferred spot to dine). Writer-actor-director — and longtime Hamptons resident — Ed Burns and his supermodel wife, Christy Turlington, are also fans of Townline’s easy eats and lo- key vibe.