Sebastian Gorka No Longer a Fox News Contributor

Gorka, who hosts a daily radio show for Salem Radio Network, said he decided not to renew his contract.

Sebastian Gorka is no longer a Fox News contributor, he told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday night.

"I decided not to renew my contract since I have a new nationally syndicated radio show and a position with Sinclair TV which obviated a new arrangement with FNC," he said in an email.

Gorka, who served as a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump until August 2017, joined the network as a national security strategist in November 2017.

This past November, he began hosting a daily radio show — America First With Dr. Sebastian Gorka — on the conservative Salem Radio Network.

Gorka is close with Fox News star Sean Hannity, and said he won't be disappearing from the network's airwaves. "I’m still supporting Sean Hannity and other Fox shows as a free agent as my new schedule permits," he said.

Gorka appeared on Jeanine Pirro's Saturday night show and was identified as "the host of America First on the Salem Radio Network" and as an "author."

A Fox News spokesperson has not yet responded to a request for comment.