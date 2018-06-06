Sebastian Stan, David O. Russell, Jason Mitchell Join Table Read for Ghetto Film School

"You never know what to expect but I love seeing people take a chance,” O. Russell said at the Tuesday night event held at Michael Bloomberg’s Bloomberg Philanthropies in New York.

Sebastian Stan, David O. Russell and Jason Mitchell were just a few of the big names who joined together as Hollywood and philanthropy collided at the Ghetto Film School (GFS) table read in New York City on Tuesday night.

The evening, which is a partnership with former New York mayor, Michael Bloomberg’s Bloomberg Philanthropies — the non-profit film academy, which helps young filmmakers from the ages of 14 to 17 bring their stories to life and receive live feedback from the industry’s best.

The A-list stars and directors volunteered their time to read outloud the work of the British students of Ghetto Film School’s London campus.

Other actors involved were Ansel Elgort, Call Me By Your Name’s writer James Ivory, Drunk History’s Tatiana Maslany and Tony Danza.

The stars laughed, cried and played the roles that were created by the students for a live audience and then proceeded to fill in the gaps and praise the work of the young directors and writers in the room.

For Mudbound’s Jason Mitchell, this was an important way for him to give back as he, himself, never went to film school.

“I’m just a very honest person and when I’m honest with myself, there is a lot I still don’t know about film, so when I can get around peers of mine who I admire and learn and give back, then I want to be involved,” Mitchell told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor said he enjoyed the back and forth of the live table read with the mix of young filmmakers and established industry professionals “I loved this, I wish I had something for them to read of mine so I can get notes,” Mitchell added.

The film academy was founded 18 years ago in the South Bronx in New York and today has campuses in both Los Angeles and London. The nonprofit focuses on creating a platform for the next generation of filmmakers who may be traditionally underrepresented in Hollywood.

Stosh Mintek, the school’s executive director, opened the evening by stating how important it is to incorporate established artists for this table read-style event, which has been a landmark part of the program for the past five years.

A veteran of the event, O. Russell, has been participating in the table read for the past few years and has been involved with the film school for almost 16 years.

“It really started so small but nothing inspires students to care more than narrative and the history of narrative and [GFS] has the highest enrollment and graduation rate of any school in the [New York City] and its because the kids are motivated,” O. Russell said.

The critically-acclaimed director gave astute notes and suggestions to his younger counterparts and was intrigued by their brave and authentic storytelling capabilities.

“It’s so interesting and it’s always so different, you never know what to expect but I love seeing people take a chance,” O. Russell said.

Today more than 250 graduates of the Ghetto Film School are currently working in the creative industry, including in film, TV and advertising. The two pieces that were read aloud Tuesday night are set to start production in L.A. this Summer.