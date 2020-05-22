Sebastian Stan Signs With CAA

Sebastian Stan speaks at the Marvel Studios Panel in July 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con.

The 'Winter Soldier' actor has lined up Universal and Netflix projects.

Sebastian Stan has secured new representation after recently working without a major agency.

The actor and Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstay has signed with CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Stan recently toplined the romance Endings, Beginnings, which Samuel Goldwyn debuted on-demand in April after picking up the title following its Toronto Film Festival premiere last year.

He also featured in director Argyris Papadimitropoulos' Monday, which had been set to debut at Tribeca before the pandemic hit. The actor starred in Roadside Attractions drama The Last Full Measure, which had a limited theatrical run in late January and grossed $3 million globally.

He'll also appear in Universal's 355 spy film, which has a Jan. 2021 release date, and Netflix psychological drama The Devil All the Time, which is undated as of now.

Stan is set to reprise his Marvel role as Bucky Barnes in the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Anthony Mackie, and will appear in the speculative series What If? as the character as well.

The actor was introduced to the Marvel films with 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and reprised the Barnes role in Captain America: Winter Soldier and other titles through 2019's all-time top grosser Avengers: Endgame. (Stan's Winter Soldier directors Anthony and Joe Russo also inked with CAA in May.)

The actor also is repped by Brookside Artist Management, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Relevant.