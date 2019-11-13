Kristen Stewart Harassed by FBI for Involvement in Civil Rights Movement in 'Seberg' Trailer

Jack O'Connell, Margaret Qualley, Colm Meaney, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn and Anthony Mackie round out the cast of the Benedict Andrews-directed film.

Kristen Stewart is monitored and harassed by the FBI for her outspoken support of the civil rights movement in the trailer for Amazon Studios' Seberg.

Based on true events, the thriller follows French New Wave actress Jean Seberg (Stewart) as she is targeted by the bureau because of her support of the civil rights movement and her romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie). The 1960s-set film details the destruction of Seberg’s life and career due to the FBI's overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit her activism.

The trailer opens with Jean telling a reporter that her fans do not love her but instead love the characters that she plays. She also opens up about her dislike of being labeled as America's sweetheart.

Jean later reveals that she is not happy with the direction America is heading. "This country is at war with itself. Vietnam. The oppression of black people in America. It's the same disgusting racism," she tells Hakim and Dorothy Jamal (Beetz) before they recruit her to join the revolution of the civil rights movement.

As Jean continues her involvement in the movement, she begins a romantic relationship with Hakim.

Jean later becomes suspicious that the government is spying on her and claims that she hears a clicking sound while talking on the phone, while subsequent clips show agent Jack Solomon (O'Connell) breaking into Jean's home and looking through photos he secretly took of the actress.

"They're pushing her too hard. She's coming apart," says Jack as clips show Jean spiraling and acting out as the FBI continues to harass her.

"To defame somebody who speaks out against their government is a type of persecution," Jean later tells reporters at a press conference.

Jean is next shown facing backlash from the FBI, the press and Dorothy as she continues to fight for civil rights. The trailer concludes with the actress making a gun symbol with her hands and stating, "A woman has her secrets."

Seberg premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in August. The film is set to hit theaters Dec. 13.

Watch the full trailer above.