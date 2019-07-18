Brad Pitt Searches for Missing Father in Second 'Ad Astra' Trailer

Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland, Jamie Kennedy, John Finn and Kimberly Elise round out the cast.

Brad Pitt searches for his missing father in the new trailer for Ad Astra, which was released by 20th Century Fox on Thursday.

The science-fiction film follows astronaut Roy McBride (Pitt) as he travels to the edge of the solar system to find his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones). As Roy searches for his father, he learns of a mystery that threatens the survival of humans on Earth. Roy's journey uncovers secrets that challenge the nature of human existence.

Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland, Jamie Kennedy, John Finn and Kimberly Elise round out the cast. James Gray directed, produced and co-wrote the project alongside Ethan Gross.

The second trailer opens with Roy announcing that he is attempting to find his missing father. "Dad, I'd like to see you again," he says as he speaks into a microphone.

Roy reminisces about his favorite memories with his father in a voiceover as clips show him in his daily life. While he remembers watching black and white movies with his father, a clip shows him in bed with his wife (Tyler).

"You instilled in me a strong work ethic. You should know I've chosen a career that you would approve of," he continues in the voiceover as clips show him working as an astronaut. "I've dedicated my life to the exploration of space. I thank you for that."

As Roy continues his mission to find his father, people are shown breaking out into violent fights. Roy is later informed that his father may be involved with the changing behavior of the human population.

"We have to hold out the possibility that your father may be hiding from us," Sutherland's character tells Roy. "We have a job to do." The trailer concludes with Roy announcing that he's ready to find out if his father is responsible for the Earth imbalance that is putting humans in danger.

Ad Astra will be in theaters Sept. 20. Watch the full trailer above.