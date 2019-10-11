Elizabeth Banks Trains New Team of Spies in Second 'Charlie's Angels' Trailer

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska star as the new trio of agents, while Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo and Patrick Stewart round out the cast of the reboot.

The new generation of Angels train to become spies in the second trailer for Charlie's Angels.

The film follows a new set of Angels — Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska — as they work for the mysterious Charlie Townsend and take care of problems that stem from the worldwide expansion of his security and investigative agency. In the 2019 reboot, there are multiple teams of Angels guided by different Bosleys to take on tough jobs.

Elizabeth Banks, Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo and Patrick Stewart also star in the film, which was directed, written and produced by Banks.

The latest trailer opens with Stan Bosley (Stewart) calling the Angels and warning them that they are in danger. An explosion is then set off.

Susan Bosley (Banks) later explains Townsend Agency's mission, which is a "covert group of exceptional women." Clips show the Angels in action while showcasing their matching tattoos. "You may not know we exist, but we are always watching," adds Susan.

"The best part isn't taking down international criminals. It's you guys," Elena (Scott) tells fellow Angels Sabina (Stewart) and Jane (Balinska) as a montage of clips shows them taking on the bad guys. Susan adds, "And the day drinking. That's what I like the most."

The trailer concludes with Susan telling another group of Angels (Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey) that it's time to go to work. The three singers collaborated on the song "Don't Call Me Angel" for the film's soundtrack.

Charlie's Angels will be in theaters on Nov. 15. Watch the full trailer below.