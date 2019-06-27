Bernie Sanders Says Middle Class Would Pay More Taxes Under His Leadership in Second Democratic Debate

The second debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential debate is kicking off with 10 more candidates, including Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is acknowledging that his proposals for sweeping government programs would require middle-class Americans to pay more taxes. But he says they'd still spend less on health care under his system than they do today through the private insurance system.

Sanders is a self-professed democratic socialist who wants a Medicare-style system to cover all Americans' health-care services. He says he'd make public colleges and universities tuition free and eliminate existing student debt.

Sanders said Thursday at the second Democratic presidential debate that education proposals would be paid for by taxes on the wealthy and corporations. But he confirms that other Americans would have to pay more taxes for his health-care program, in lieu of the existing system of private premiums, deductibles and co-pays.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is center stage Thursday night in Miami alongside Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Joining them for the two-hour event are two other top contenders: California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. At either end will be the candidates polling at the bottom of the field: author Marianne Williamson and California Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Candidates will not get opening statements but will have time for closings.

Ten other candidates debated Wednesday, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Biden became the first to invoke Donald Trump during the second round of the Democratic presidential debate, blasting the Republican president for crediting wealthy Americans for building the nation.

Biden said Thursday that "ordinary middle-class Americans built America." Biden says Trump has "put us in a horrible situation," by signing tax cuts that favor higher-income Americans. Biden says he would make "massive cuts" in the 2017 act's loopholes and be "about eliminating Donald Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy."

However, Biden did not address directly the question to him, which was about comments he made during a recent fundraiser, where he assured donors their lifestyles would not suffer by the tax cut reversal.