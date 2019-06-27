Eric Swalwell Takes Shot at Joe Biden's Age: "It's Time to Pass the Torch"

The California Rep. recalled being only six years old when he saw Biden speak, saying the former senator and vp was "right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans."

Generational differences have quickly taken center stage at the second night of the Democratic presidential debate, with a light shown on the age of 76-year-old frontrunner Joe Biden.

Thirty-eight-year-old California Rep. Eric Swalwell recalled being only six when he saw Biden speak, saying the former senator and vp was "right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans."

Biden quickly retorted, "I'm still holding onto that torch."

Biden's contemporary, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, argued the issue "is not generational," insisting the field should be focused on things like "who has the guts to take on Wall Street."

California Sen. Kamala Harris added her voice to the fray, saying, "Hey guys. You wanna know what America does not want to witness: a food fight. They want to know how they're going to put food on the table."