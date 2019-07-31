Joe Biden Faces Backlash for "Kid" Remark to Kamala Harris at CNN's Democratic Debate

As the debate unfolded, the first question was directed at Harris and Biden, which saw them go head to head on the topic of health care.

Joe Biden is in the hot seat once more with Democratic debate viewers.

During Wednesday's second Democratic debate, the former vice president greeted California Rep. Kamala Harris with, "Go easy on me, kid," a reference to her attack on his record on bussing during the last debate.

Social media users immediately began tweeting their responses, including, "she's a Senator and a bad ass [sic]. Not a kid," and "She's not a kid. And she'll kick your ass." One user said, "I think referring to Kamala Harris as a kid is really inappropriate of Joe Biden. Women are not kids. They are adults."

In late March, Biden came under the microscope for his alleged inappropriate touching. Former Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor Lucy Flores kicked off a debate over the former vice-president's understanding of personal space when she alleged Biden smelled her hair and kissing the back of her head at a campaign event in 2014. Media reports then resurfaced former instances of Biden touching women in public, while other women came out to recall moments when they had felt uncomfortable with Biden's actions.

A Connecticut woman said that Biden had touched her by the neck and rubbed noses with her at a 2009 political fundraiser; another woman alleged the politician had rested his hand on her thighs three years ago at a college event, while one more said she was made uncomfortable when he put his hand low on her back while they were taking a picture at a 2012 fundraiser.

These events don't seem to have quelled Biden's lead in the polls, however; in an April Hill-HarrisX poll, 56 percent of respondents said the controversy should not disqualify Biden from seeking the presidency. An Emerson poll released Monday showed Biden in the lead with 33 percent of likely Democrats' vote and a Sunday The Hill/HarrisX poll found him also at 33 percent support, more than any other candidate.