Second Fox Business Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

In a memo distributed to employees, the company noted that all of the affected employee's direct co-workers must self-quarantine for 14 days.

A second Fox Business employee has tested positive for coronavirus, the corporation revealed on Saturday in a companywide memo sent to employees.

"We just learned a short time ago that another one of our FOX Business employees has tested positive for COVID-19," wrote Suzanne Scott, Fox News Channel CEO; and Jay Wallace, Fox president and executive editor, in the memo. They noted that the employee's last day working on the 12th floor of the New York City location was Monday, March 16.

"On the advice of medical professionals, we have now made the determination that this employee's direct co-workers/team self-quarantine for 14 days since last contact. In addition to taking every necessary precaution and following every protocol, we are deep cleaning all areas this employee was in contact with, in addition to the daily sanitizing and disinfecting that has been performed several times a day throughout all key areas of the building."

The memo further advised, "we have been prepared for outcomes like these and everything necessary has been activated to manage this situation." On Friday, the first case of coronavirus was identified in an employee at the Fox corporation, which prompted the company to perform an initial deep cleaning of the venue and advise staff to take measures to self-quarantine. Fox Business host Lou Dobbs was among those who self-quarantined.

Fox will distribute more information as the situation develops. "We are a team all working for the same goal of performing a public service via our linear and non-linear platforms and we will all get through this together," the executives wrote at the end of the memo.

As of this time, the coronavirus has affected over 300,000 people worldwide and caused more than 12, 900 deaths. Following the declaration of a state of emergency in California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide "Safer at Home" order in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus, which is rapidly overwhelming the healthcare system.