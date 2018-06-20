Secret Service Alerted to Peter Fonda Tweet About Barron Trump

It is unclear if an investigation has been opened as the Secret Service does not comment on "protective intelligence."

The Secret Service is aware of a now-deleted tweet posted Monday by Peter Fonda in which he suggested that President Donald Trump's youngest son should be taken from the family and put "in a cage," federal authorities told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Easy Rider actor sent his tweet seemingly out of anger over children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the administration's "zero tolerance" policy.

In all caps, Fonda tweeted, "WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT ASSHOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. FUCK."

Fonda also encouraged people to protest in order to stop Trump and his policies.

"Wanna stop this fucking monster? Really wanna stop this giant asshole? 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND! THESE REPUBLICAN ASSHOLES ARE ALL IN ON IT! THE CHIEF ASSHOLE IS HAPPY WE ARE ALL VERY UPSET. WE HAVE TO GET EVEN MORE ANGRY WITH THESE REPUBLICANS," Fonda tweeted. "It’s more than a protest! 90 million people in the streets on the same weekend works. I can’t be the organizer for they’ll arrest me for conspiracy to commit sedition. This must be like a spontaneous event without seeming to be organized by me and we have to make this happen NOW," he added.

Fonda is the son of the late legendary actor Henry Fonda and the younger brother of Jane Fonda. Fonda was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay in1969 (Easy Rider) and then for best actor in 1997 (Ulee's Gold).