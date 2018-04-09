Security Ramped Up Around Courthouse for Cosby Trial

Security will nearly double after a topless protester jumped a single barricade and ran in front of Cosby on Monday.

Security has been increased around the suburban Philadelphia courthouse where Bill Cosby is standing trial on sexual assault charges.

A double row of barricades kept the public away from the 80-year-old comedian as he left court on Monday after the first day of his retrial.

A topless protester who appeared on The Cosby Show as a child jumped a single barricade and ran in front of Cosby earlier in the day. He was unharmed.

Cosby is charged with sexually assaulting a woman at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004. He says it was consensual.