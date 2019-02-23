This Is How Casual Cool Is Done at the Spirit Awards

T-shirts, turtlenecks and sunglasses are staples at this year's beachfront show.

Just steps from the beach in Santa Monica, the annual Film Independent Spirit Awards show on Saturday was a chance for Hollywood to take a more relaxed approach to red carpet dressing ahead of Sunday’s glamour-filled Oscars.

For stars such as Marisa Tomei and best first screenplay nominee, Eighth Grade's Bo Burnham, that meant wearing t-shirts with blazers. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu wore a striped shirt under a suit, teamed with white sneakers with contrasting laces.

Turtlenecks also made an appearance, sported by the likes of Lakeith Stanfield, who wore a white version under his trippy black-and-white suit, layered with gold chains. Best director winner Barry Jenkins of If Beale Street Could Talk rocked a beige-colored number.

Best male lead contender Joaquin Phoenix of You Were Never Really Here wore a classic white shirt and black tie with his own twist — a matching black and white hoodie and shades.

Sunglasses were a staple for a number of attendees including Black Panther star and presenter Sterling K. Brown, who rocked a pair by Armani, as well as Stanfield in blue-tinted Karen Walkers, and Dakota Johnson in Kate Young for Tura shades to accompany her Gucci bustier and pants (and let's not forget the blue scrunchie on her wrist).

Jeans also had a moment, courtesy of Netflix exec Ted Sarandos.

Footwear also ran the gamut, from John Waters' green-and-red slip-ons (paired with striped socks), to Elsie Fisher's snakeskin Fred Salvador western boots.