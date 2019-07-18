See Idris Elba's New Athleisure Fashion Brand 2HR SET

The unisex line is inspired by the actor and DJ's passion for music.

Golden Globe-winning actor Idris Elba surprised some casual fans this year when Goldenvoice announced he would perform a DJ set at Coachella 2019. Indeed, the Fast & Furious star is a long-time DJ and, his new music-inspired fashion venture might equally astonish fans of his film franchises.

Elba is adding fashion designer to his resume by dropping a unisex apparel and accessories line called 2HR SET, named after his passion for music and the standard set time for his DJ endeavors. Pieces include hats, sweatpants, hoodies, kids, bombers, shoes and tees (starting at $16.50).

"A two-hour set is the acid test for a DJ. But for me, I’ve taken this idea a step further. Whether I’m behind the decks on stage, in the gym, or studying a new script, I’ll give myself two hours and really get stuff done. It’s my window to go for it, get it done, and get it done well," said Elba in a statement.

After a sold-out soft launch in his native U.K., he's unveiling 2HR SET in two drops for men, women and kids. The second features collabs with unnamed "musicians, artists and photographers that have personally inspired Idris." One such inspirational figure is English DJ Fatboy Slim. who worked on a tic-tac-toe style hoodie with smiley face skull-and-bones graphics.

"I can’t think of anyone that’s going to rock a merch range better than the man himself Big Driis. Escape to hedonism in these fine rags!" said Fatboy Slim in a statement.

Elba's primarily athleisure designs include tops reading "DSYF" and "Don't Stab Your Future," which refer to an increase in knife crime in the U.K. and that he has been wearing since March. "Elba and his 2HR SET team are taking a stand to speak out against this epidemic," according to the brand. All proceeds from the campaign go toward Faron Alex Paul’s organization to prevent street violence.

His stylist Cheryl Konteh has described Elba's look as "effortlessly cool," while the star said his style guru has taught him all about quality of materials, and "she educates me all the time. I don't really really know the fashion trends, I really do learn it all from Cheryl." The pair agree one of his standout looks of the past year was at the Golden Globes in a custom emerald Ozwald Boateng suit. "His style is sharp," Konteh said, adding to Elba, "Do you know what I love about your style? It's you. It's a collaboration. You're not the kind of person that just has a styling bring a load of clothes. You get involved. And you're so passionate about this."

Having also partnered with Superdry for a clothing capsule in 2016, Elba joins a growing number of superstars to launch their own fashion and beauty brands, including billionaire Kylie Jenner (Kylie Cosmetics), Drew Barrymore (Flower Beauty), Rihanna (Fenty), Reese Witherspoon (Draper James), Kate Hudson (Fabletics and Happy x Nature), Lady Gaga (Haus Labs), Beyonce (Ivy Park), Serena Williams (Serena) and Kanye West (Yeezy).

The trailer for Elba's upcoming musical movie Cats dropped Thursday, while Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw debuts August 2. See images of 2HR SET below.