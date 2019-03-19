The Menswear Shop Making It Affordable to Suit Up for the Red Carpet Opens L.A. Showroom

Jerry O’Connell and Jack Black are among the fans of Indochino, which is expanding in L.A. with a new Santa Monica showroom and a forthcoming Melrose flagship.

Vancouver-based e-tailor Indochino is trying to make it easier and more affordable to be a well-dressed man in L.A. Known for its made-to-measure menswear worn by Jerry O’Connell, Jack Black, and other Hollywood men, the company has opened its newest L.A. showroom at Santa Monica Place ahead of a forthcoming Melrose Avenue flagship this summer. (The brand also opened at Fashion Island in Newport Beach last fall, and a San Diego location is slated to arrive in July.)

The brand toasted its new seaside outpost (currently its second L.A.-area location, joining a Beverly Hills space that opened four years ago) and the launch of its casual spring-summer 2019 collection last week at West Hollywood’s Mondrian hotel, where dapper partygoers included O’Connell, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin — all wearing Indochino suits in spring-ready blue hues).

“Hollywood has without a doubt drawn attention to the brand in Southern California,” Indochino CEO and president Drew Green told The Hollywood Reporter by email, explaining that the Canadian brand’s “level of exposure for awards season has seen the biggest draw over the years and been a catalyst for our LA expansion.”

Though he’s tight-lipped on naming other A-list industry clients, Green says that “the majority are getting suits for awards shows and red carpet events. Depending on the occasion, we see our celebrity clientele go for traditional tuxedo or dinner jacket options,” which range from $520 for a jacket to $999 for a full tux. “They also love to wear our more eye-catching styles, particularly the bright blues and bold patterns that are on trend right now.”

Despite the soirée’s starry crowd last week, Green notes that “you don’t have to be a Hollywood star to get your clothes tailor-made for you,” nor do you need a blockbuster-sized budget to afford their personalized clothing, which starts at $79 for custom-fitted button-down shirting and chino pants to $399 and up for bespoke suiting and outerwear.

Outfitted with sleek fixtures, midcentury modern-inspired furniture, and comfy black leather couches, the online-born Canadian retailer’s 2,300-square-foot location in Santa Monica showcases its full collection, from cuff links, pocket squares, and ties to casual apparel and tuxedos — but you won’t need to lug a suit bag back to your car.

In-store stylists will measure up gents and guide them through the personalization process, whether it’s customizing jackets from the lapel style to the fabric lining (and everything in between) or stocking up on crisp cotton dress shirts. Consultations run about an hour and can be booked online or via phone, and custom pieces arrive at shoppers’ doorsteps in two to three weeks. Each client’s measurement profile is saved to their account, allowing them to quickly order suits in new fabrics online or in store without restarting the fitting process.

Green explains the decision to open at Santa Monica Place was driven by the outdoor shopping center’s existing mix of luxury brands and high-end department stores. Coupled with the fact that “shoppers [are] looking for a high-end experience, it’s the ideal location for Indochino as we reimagine how a [new] generation shops for clothing.” As far as that Melrose spot, Green reveals that the “new L.A. flagship is a bright, airy space that we’ve designed with the West Coast in mind. It’s right on the Melrose strip, so we’re anticipating a high volume of walk-in shoppers as well as clients visiting with pre-made appointments.”

Indochino Santa Monica, Santa Monica Place, 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica; (424) 581-0309, indochino.com