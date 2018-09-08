The New Political Pin Hollywood and Fashion Are Rallying Around This Red Carpet Season

Behold the power of the pin.

During last year’s Golden Globes the Time’s Up button designed by costume designer Arianne Phillips to call attention to sexual harassment was worn by celebrities on the red carpet and helped to mobilize a movement that continues to have traction in changing the culture in Hollywood and beyond.

Over the past two days at New York Fashion Week, a new pin has emerged that Hollywood industry activists, fashion designers and stylists are rallying around. It’s a black and white pin emblazoned with the words “I am a Voter,” and it’s being fastened to bags and jacket lapels.

The pins represent a public awareness campaign spearheaded by The Civic Culture Coalition, a group of media and entertainment companies working together to amplify nonpartisan, nonprofit voter participation organizations in an effort to encourage participation at the polls in November and beyond. They’re being distributed, grassroots-style by Rise Up and Vote, an initiative launched by several fashion and entertainment execs including Mandana Dayani, Tiffany Bensley and Heather Greenfield.

There are also t-shirts with the statement printed across the chest, which were donated before getting printed, by celebrity stylist Karla Welch and her xKarla collaboration with Hanes. Thus far, Jeremy Scott wore the “I Am a Voter” t-shirt to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party Friday night. The Moschino creative director was also a big supporter of Time’s Up, wearing the pin publicly. And shoe designer Chloe Gosselin dressed two models in the shirts for her Wednesday presentation.

The t-shirt may turn up on more designer runways the remainder of NYFW, culminating with a presence of pins at the Emmys.

Considering the inspiring speech former President Obama gave yesterday urging the public to get out and vote, the pins and sartorial statement “I am a Voter” is making could be the added momentum that makes a difference in turnout.

Politics on the runway has been a hot trend since the election of Donald Trump. On Saturday, designer Christian Siriano had leaflets on his show seats promoting Cynthia Nixon for governor. The former actress also sat in the front row supporting the Project Runway vet.