'See' Star Archie Madekwe Says Apple TV+ Series Is "Something Nobody Has Seen Before"

Rising star Archie Madekwe is a graduate of U.K.'s prestigious BRIT School, also attended by the likes of Adele and Amy Winehouse, and has been seen in projects such as Midsommar and Teen Spirit. He now stars as Kofun in Apple TV+'s series See opposite Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard.

The eight-episode drama is set in a future where humans have lost the sense of sight and society has had to find new ways to interact and survive. All of that is challenged when a set of twins are born with sight, one played by Madekwe.

The actor joined The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss the series. "The world in which we've created is totally, totally new. It's totally imaginative. I really do think it's something that nobody has seen before," he said.

"The basic premise of the entire world being without sight, that's kind of the establishing concept, but within that, all these themes about the way that we treated the earth now, the way that the earth's replenished itself, how if we actually took the time to appreciate what we have here, like nature and all the things that we kind of take for granted now, what would the world look like? People keep calling it dystrophia, but for these people its utopia and you see that. The irony is the world is at its most beautiful form and nobody can see that. So the paradox is interesting but maybe that's what it takes for us to treat things with the respect in which they deserve to be treated."

Madekwe explained how the world felt "so visual" as soon as he read the script, saying, "A show like this has never been created, but immediately I could see these characters."

He continued: "The amount of detail that had gone into creating this world literally from the ground up, it was exactly how I'd imagined it. And what was especially special about this, which I've never had on a screen production before, is we had over a month of prep time where we were able to rehearse and create the world from the ground up."

When it came to working with Momoa, the actor explained how fascinating it was to see his mind work, saying, "He is so invested. A lot of the stuff you see comes from him and his team."

"He is constantly, even on the day, saying, 'Wait, wouldn’t it be cool if we did this? What about this? Hold on, I kind of want this weapon, can we get that made?' The prop masters go off and they make a weapon that’s literally come from his mind. So even watching from the sidelines all of that stuff, it was insane because I was literally watching Jason invent on the spot and that is fully not my forte."

See is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Watch more in the video above.