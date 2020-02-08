Spirit Awards: 'See You Yesterday' Writers Thank Spike Lee for Best First Screenplay Win

Stefon Bristol and Fredrica Bailey, who co-wrote the Netflix film, took home the prize for best first screenplay.

Upon accepting their best first screenplay award at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, See You Yesterday writers Stefon Bristol and Ferdrica Bailey thanked Jesus Christ, their families and Spike Lee.

The Do the Right Thing director, upon hearing his name, cheered for the two writers and gave them a standing ovation.

"This is fantastic I was not expecting this. I want to thank Film Independent and the voters and my brother Spike Lee for believing in me," Bristol said.

Bailey and Bristol bested over Booksmart, The Climb, Diane, The Last Black Man in San Francisco and The Mustang to take home the prize.

Lee produced the film, which follows two Brooklyn teenagers as they build a time machine to save one of their brothers from a lethal encounter with a police officer.

Saturday afternoon's success marks both Bristol and Bailey's first ever award. See You Yesterday was also up for best first feature but was bested by Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, Booksmart.

The 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by Aubrey Plaza, aired Sunday on IFC from 2 to 4:30p.m. PT.