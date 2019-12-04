See-Saw Films Hires 'Killing Eve' Producer Elinor Day for TV Arm

The 'King's Speech' banner was recently behind Stephen Frears' Emmy-winning shortform series 'State of the Union.'

See-Saw Films, the award-winning production company behind acclaimed titles such as The King's Speech, Lion and Widows, has hired Elinor Day for its growing TV arm.

Day, who most recently produced Responsible Child for Kudos/BBC and season two of BBC America's Killing Eve, joins as executive producer, and will oversee some of the existing slate and develop her own project. She will report directly to head of television Jamie Laurenson and COO of TV Hakan Kousetta.

Day's other TV credits include Secret Diary of a Call Girl for ITV, White Heat for the BBC and My Mad Fat Diary for Channel 4.

“We are thrilled to have Elinor join the See-Saw team, especially as we continue expanding our television slate in the U.K.,” said Kousetta and Laurenson. “Elinor’s breadth of experience and extensive industry knowledge will undoubtedly make her an extraordinary asset to our growing television division. We are delighted to have her on board.”

Added Day: “It’s such an amazing time for television drama both in the U.K. and internationally, and with See-Saw’s outstanding reputation for creative excellence and risk-taking, they’re brilliantly poised to make the most of these opportunities. I can’t wait to get started.”

Day's hire follows the recent success of See-Saw's three-time Emmy winning shortform series State of the Union, written by Nick Hornby, directed by Stephen Frears and starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd.

See-See is currently in production on The North Water, written and directed by Andrew Haigh (45 years), adapted from the novel by Ian McGuire and starring Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell, Stephen Graham, Peter Mullan and Tom Courtenay. See-Saw is also producing the drama series Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman. The 12-episode series is commissioned for Apple TV+.