Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon Guess Mystery Objects During "Can You Feel It?" Game

The singer and 'Tonight Show' host had to blindly figure out what a number of objects were during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night program.

Selena Gomez continued her Rare album release promotion by making a stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

During the appearance, Gomez and Fallon got their hands dirty when playing a game of "Can You Feel It?"

The host explained that each player would have a mystery object placed in front of them and would have to guess what the object was based on touch.

Fallon kicked off the game by blindly sticking his hands into a box of raw eggs. The audience screamed as Fallon slowly reached inside the box, which made the host more hesitant to touch the mystery object. After poking the egg yolk, he screamed and accurately guessed that the object was an egg.

For Gomez's first round, the singer had to touch hair in a shower drain. After the audience vocalized their disgust, Gomez picked up the clump of hair. "I feel like it's hair," she calmly guessed. Fallon then rolled the box away and Gomez said, "I don't even want to see it. Just go away."

Fallon's next mystery object was a cow brain. He lightly poked the brain and picked it up before guessing that it was "a tongue or something." He continued, "Is it like a chicken or a tongue or something?" The host then looked inside the box and asked for hand sanitizer as soon as he realized what he had touched.

Gomez then had to guess what her second mystery object was, which was a toy bear. After grabbing the object, the toy bear moved and pretended to bite her. "Is it my dog?" she guessed. After giving up, she moved to the front of the box to see the moving bear. "That's so cute," she said.

"Wait, I get cow brain and she gets a stuffed animal?" asked Fallon.

The players went head to head in the final round and had to simultaneously guess the same mystery object, which was a bunch of mealworms. "Do you smell that?" asked Gomez as she covered her mouth with her free hand. She added that the object felt "like food."

"I think it's food for like a duck," she said. When Fallon was unable to guess the object, he looked inside the box and screamed, "Oh my god!"

After learning that they had just stuck their hands in a box full of mealworms, Gomez and Fallon ran to get hand sanitizer.

Gomez's Rare, released Jan. 10, features her hit singles, "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," both speculated to address her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, who the singer dated for four years.

Though the album features 13 songs, Gomez admitted on the talk show that there are a few other songs she "couldn't help but want to exist," and hopes to release the song "Boyfriend."

Watch Gomez and Fallon play "Can You Feel It?" below.