Selena Gomez to Launch Beauty Line

The "Wolves" singer is readying to get into the beauty biz with skincare, haircare and essential oils, according to a trademark filing.

First there was Rihanna, then there was Lady Gaga. Now it's Selena Gomez's turn.

Gomez is joining the list of pop stars launching their own beauty lines. The "Same Old Love" singer filed for trademark of her name for cosmetics products on July 11 under the banner July Moon Productions Inc.

The items include fragrances, bath items, skincare, haircare, soaps, moisturizers, cleansers, incense, nail products, essential oils and other beauty goods.

She released Selena Gomez Eau de Parfum in 2012 with Givaudan perfumers, followed by Vivamore in 2013. Gomez is a brand ambassador for luxury fashion company Coach and athletic wear company Puma. The Dead Don't Die actress released capsules with both labels within the past year, trying her hand at fashion design with bags, sweaters, sneakers, sandals and more apparel.

Fellow singer Ariana Grande filed in April to trademark a "Thank U, Next" beauty line after her smash song — the fragrance is releasing Sunday with Ulta. "I wanted to make a fragrance that smells related to my first fragrance Ari but more summery, so I revisited Ari’s fruity pear and raspberry notes and changed it up by adding some coconut," Grande said in a statement.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in September 2017, and Lady Gaga got in on the action in July, releasing lip glosses and liners under her Haus Laboratories brand for Amazon Prime Day. Rihanna transitioned to fashion this year when she made history as the first female designer of color at LVMH, debuting her Fenty fashion house under the parent company of Dior, Givenchy and Fendi.

The singers' interest in the beauty industry of course follows young billionaire Kylie Jenner, who came out with Kylie Cosmetics in a direct-to-consumer model in November 2015, breaking from traditional licensing agreements for celebrity perfumes in the 2000s, made famous by the likes of Britney Spears.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Gomez for comment.