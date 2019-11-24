AMAs: Selena Gomez Debuts Live Performances of 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look At Her Now'

The actress-singer-producer took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in her first televised, live performance in two years.

Selena Gomez kicked off the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night with a double performance of her new singles, "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now."

The rendition of Gomez's emotional ballad "Lose You To Love Me," was shot in black and white, with her donning a floor-length, long-sleeved black dress. When it came time for the upbeat "Look At Her Now," Gomez reappeared in a sparkly bodysuit (and in color).

The AMAs' cameras showed a number of audience members singing and dancing along with Gomez, including her close friend Taylor Swift.

Gomez's last televised performance was also at the AMAs, where she performed "Wolves" in 2017. Her other AMA performances were in 2014 and 2015 — the latter of which was the same year Gomez released her most recent album Revival.

"Lose You To Love Me," which marked Gomez's first-ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, along with the follow-up single "Look At Her Now," are a part of her upcoming untitled album, which is slated for a Jan. 10 release. Gomez previously described the album as her "diary from the past few years."

Though Gomez isn't up for any AMAs this year, she's previously been nominated for two, one of which — favorite pop/rock female artist — she won in 2016.

Additional performers set to take the AMAs stage throughout Sunday night include Swift, Green Day, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, and more.

Hosted by Ciara, the 2019 AMAs are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the American Music Awards, is a division of Valence Media, which owns The Hollywood Reporter.