Selena Gomez Releases "Healing" New Album 'Rare'

After much anticipation, the pop star returned on Friday with her third studio LP, which has spawned such hits as "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now."

She's back.

After much anticipation, Selena Gomez returned with her third solo album, Rare, on Friday. The album reflects redemption after a few rough years for Gomez, including lupus troubles, a kidney transplant and a string of relationship dramas.

"Honestly, this album was kind of a nightmare to deal with, but in the best way possible," she recently told Spotify of the process. "I thought that I was so ready like two years ago.... I had collected all of these sessions, beautiful sessions, that I don't even remember half of them because it evolved each year."

"And then something would happen to me and it would be very drastic, so that it would take me somewhere else," she continued. "And then all of a sudden I found this healing, and I saw something bigger than what I thought that I was. And I think that also added the whole end of the album."

Rare includes previously released singles "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look At Her Now." It marks Gomez's first project since 2015's Revival.

Listen to Rare in full below.

This story was originally published by Billboard.