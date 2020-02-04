Selena Gomez to Release New Cosmetics Line

The move follows other stars to launch beauty brands, including Kesha, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Taraji P. Henson and more.

Since the start of her career, Selena Gomez has preached about the importance of embracing your individuality. She hopes to continue that message with the launch of her new beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday (Feb. 4) announcing the exciting upcoming project, Gomez is seen trying on different lipstick, eyeshadow and blush swatches, as well as makeup sponges.

"Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me," the star is heard saying in the clip.

"I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand," Gomez continues. "I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other, and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you, it’s about how you see yourself."

The brand's name is a clear nod to Gomez's recent album, Rare, and the title track, in which the lyrics proclaim, "Why don't you recognize I'm so rare?"

The move follows other stars to launch beauty lines, including Kesha, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Taraji P. Henson, Miranda Kerr, Victoria Beckham, Jessica Alba and more. In July 2019, Gomez filed for trademark of her name for cosmetics that would include fragrances, bath items, skincare, haircare, soaps, moisturizers, cleansers, incense, nail products, essential oils and other beauty goods.

She previously teamed with Givaudan perfumers on the Selena Gomez Eau de Parfum in 2012 and later released Vivamore in 2013. The "Look at Her Now" singer has been a brand ambassador for fashion labels Coach and Puma.

Rare Beauty will be launching in North America this summer exclusively at Sephora. The brand's Instagram page already has more than 1 million followers. Check out the announcement below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.com.