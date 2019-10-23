Selena Gomez Debuts "Lose You to Love Me" Music Video

The new song comes four years after the singer's album 'Revival.'

Selenators, the time has come. It's been four years since Selena Gomez's 2015 album, Revival, and a new era is finally upon us. The songstress kicked off her yet-to-be-titled upcoming album with the brand-new song "Lose You to Love Me."

The ballad, which dropped Wednesday (Oct 23), is a characteristically Gomez pop melody with airy vocals and lyrics like, "Rose colored glasses all distorted/ I saw the signs and I ignored it/ I gave my all and they all know it."

"I have to do a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved," she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show back in June. "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that 'how was I going to capture that?' And how was I actually gonna feel good about what I was saying?"

The song is accompanied by a gorgeous music video, filmed entirely on the new iPhone 11 Pro by Sophie Muller (“Good for You”).

"Lose You to Love Me" follows 2018's "Back to You" for Netflix's 13 Reasons Why soundtrack and her early 2019 collaboration with Benny Blanco, "I Can't Get Enough."

Listen to "Lose You to Love Me" and watch the video below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.