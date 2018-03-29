Style Notes: Selena Gomez’s Puma Sneaker Benefits Lupus Research; Trump’s Comments Cause Amazon Shares to Drop

In case you missed it.

Selena Gomez Puma Sneakers to Benefit Lupus Research [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

Selena Gomez's first design as Puma brand ambassador and creative consultant is set to hit next week. The limited-edition white leather Phenom Lux sneaker with gold details and a removable white leather ankle bracelet ($110) will be released next Friday, April 6, in Puma stores and at puma.com. The 25-year-old also designed coordinating transparent white windowpane-style socks ($14) to wear with the shoes. Puma announced that $100,000 of sales from the shoes and socks will benefit the Lupus Research Alliance, the world’s leading private funder of lupus research and a cause close to Gomez’s heart since she has battled the disease since being diagnosed in 2014.

PUMA has pledged that $100.000 from sales of the collaboration with Selena Gomez will go toward the Lupus Research Alliance, which aims to find a cure for the autoimmune disease. pic.twitter.com/iBzZJxhODN — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) March 28, 2018

Allbirds Sneakers to Team With Pop-In@ Nordstrom [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

San Francisco-based direct-to-consumer footwear brand Allbirds (with a following in Silicon Valley and Hollywood, from Oprah Winfrey to Matthew McConaughey) will partner with Pop-In@Nordstrom for shop-in-shops to launch Friday in select stores, including The Grove in Los Angeles and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, and at nordstrom.com/pop. The Pop-In@Nordstrom Welcomes Allbirds shop will offer the brand’s complete assortment of men’s and women’s sneakers ($95 each) in their signature merino wool and new eucalyptus-based fabric, plus five colors exclusive to the shop, which will remain open until May 20.

Captor Capital Invests $23 Million In MedMen [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

The publicly traded Canadian investment firm Captor Capital Corp. has made a $23 million investment in MedMen, the largest cannabis retail chain in California that also operates in Nevada and New York. “We are expanding our retail footprint in California, Nevada and New York and our new 45,00-square-foot factory in northern Nevada is the largest, most high-tech cannabis facility in the state’s rapidly growing market,” says MedMen CEO and co-founder Adam Bierman. A spokesman for the company told The Hollywood Reporter in January that the company has a $100 million-plus investment fund targeted to attracting A-list Hollywood endorsements.

Trump’s Amazon Comments Cause Shares to Drop [The New York Times]

In purported efforts to create tax parity between online and brick-and-mortar retailers, President Donald Trump on Thursday stepped up his Twitter attacks on Amazon, charging the online superstore with not paying enough taxes, using “our postal system as their delivery boy” and “putting many thousands of retailers out of business.” In December, Trump accused the U.S. Postal Service of “charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer.” The president's Twitter attacks on Amazon date back to 2015. While the company once failed to collect state sales tax, it does so now; however, it still does not collect local taxes or taxes on sales of goods sold by third parties in most states. Amazon shares dropped almost five percent on Wednesday after media company Axios reported that Trump has “wondered aloud if there is any way to go after Amazon with antitrust or competition law.” Shares remain down more than one percent on Thursday.